Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Update

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 581.0% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OUKPY stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,166. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

OUKPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

