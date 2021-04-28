MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Given New $39.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 84.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

