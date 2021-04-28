MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Truist

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price raised by Truist from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.