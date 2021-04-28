Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $290.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.62.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,294,094. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $169.39 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.