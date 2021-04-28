Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.99. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $169.39 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.