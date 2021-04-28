Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.650 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Shares of MAA traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.02. 501,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.58. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $157.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

