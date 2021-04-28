Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 75,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,255,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,918.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Medallia stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.38. 1,421,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,311. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medallia by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

