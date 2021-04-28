Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

TIGO stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $41.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on TIGO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.