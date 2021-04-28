Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Reaches Market Cap of $37.18 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $37.18 million and approximately $84,138.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for about $17.28 or 0.00031498 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.07 or 0.00275338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.31 or 0.01032134 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00712388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,717.35 or 0.99726350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,151,347 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars.

