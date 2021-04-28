MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.82.

MKSI opened at $187.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.86. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

