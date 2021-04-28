Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Shares Down 0.7%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.88. 11,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 4,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

A number of research firms have commented on MLLCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Molecular Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

