Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.89.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

