Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 7,835 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 245.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.71.

Cummins stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.50. 10,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

