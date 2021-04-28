Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.84. 35,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,450,679. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

