Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $612.36. 74,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424,820. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.84 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $381.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

