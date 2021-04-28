Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 331 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 53.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 52.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 77.7% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 22,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.07. The stock had a trading volume of 54,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

