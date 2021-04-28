Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 88,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

