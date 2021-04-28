Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 69,296 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 69,296 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.07% of The Blackstone Group worth $34,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Argus upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

BX opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.