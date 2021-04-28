Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys New Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,605 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,201,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $503,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $142.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.