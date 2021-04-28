Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $18.18 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $182.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.77 and a 200 day moving average of $175.16. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.08.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

