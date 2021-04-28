Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $5.13 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned about 0.08% of EMCOR Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $122.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $94.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

