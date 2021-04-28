Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 51,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,697,810 shares of company stock valued at $102,807,504. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $69.76.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.