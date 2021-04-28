Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 293 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $464.18 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.75 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.85 and its 200 day moving average is $435.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

