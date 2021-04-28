Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.29 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $1.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Moody’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.000-11.301 EPS.

NYSE MCO traded down $6.36 on Wednesday, reaching $320.04. The company had a trading volume of 994,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.84 and a 200-day moving average of $284.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Get Moody's alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.