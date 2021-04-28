Moreno Evelyn V Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $86.90. 15,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,160. The company has a market capitalization of $198.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

