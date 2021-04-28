Morgan Stanley Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $855.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $855.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $861.38 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $492.00 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $762.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $760.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,175 shares of company stock worth $42,432,938. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.