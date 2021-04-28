Morgan Stanley Boosts Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $44.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SKX. UBS Group increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 over the last 90 days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $72,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,993,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

