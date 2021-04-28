Morgan Stanley Increases Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $40.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $34.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.94. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

