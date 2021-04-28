Morgan Stanley Increases Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $27.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

NWL stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 166.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

