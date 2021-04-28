Morgan Stanley Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $343.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $343.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $267.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.58. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Biogen by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Biogen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

