Morgan Stanley Lowers Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Price Target to $39.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DISCK stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $236,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $8,005,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $23,692,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

