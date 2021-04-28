Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $91.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.15.

Shares of MS stock opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.9% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

