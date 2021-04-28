Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $82.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

MS opened at $81.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

