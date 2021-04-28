Morgan Stanley Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $59.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

