Morgan Stanley Raises Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $100.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

CREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.07.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $116.64 on Monday. Cree has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $294,455,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $92,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $72,793,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

