Morgan Stanley Raises Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $40.00

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGEM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CGEM stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.94. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

