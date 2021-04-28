Morgan Stanley Raises International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $152.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $142.01 on Monday. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $144.74. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,646 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

