Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ELUXY. DNB Markets downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
