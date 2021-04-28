Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ELUXY. DNB Markets downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

