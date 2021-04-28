Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $29.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

