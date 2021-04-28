Morgan Stanley Trims Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Target Price to $11.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPZM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of EPZM opened at $8.17 on Monday. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $831.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $43,606.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,462.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,237 shares of company stock valued at $164,845 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

