Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.19

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.19 and traded as low as C$5.19. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.27, with a volume of 50,514 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$339.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.93.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile (TSE:MRT.UN)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

