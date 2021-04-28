Mosaic Advisors LLC Takes $427,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.30.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,569,661 shares of company stock worth $445,089,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $306.98 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.56 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.12. The company has a market capitalization of $874.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

