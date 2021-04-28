MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Up 222.4% in April

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 222.4% from the March 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVO. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 69,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,868. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.67%. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

