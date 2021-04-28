National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit