National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

