National Bank Financial Weighs in on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$145.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.142 dividend. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

