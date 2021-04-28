National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

National Beverage stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 566,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,183. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. Analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,443,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,784,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,927,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 809.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

