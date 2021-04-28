National Grid (LON:NG) Given a GBX 1,020 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (LON:NG) received a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.75 ($13.17).

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 900.60 ($11.77) on Monday. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The company has a market cap of £31.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 871.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 889.01.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.