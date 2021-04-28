Naviaddress Reaches Market Cap of $41,778.78 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naviaddress coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00066201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $462.83 or 0.00843538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00065593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00096809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.76 or 0.07980613 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

