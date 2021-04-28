Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.45

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 5402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 265,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Navient by 804.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 926,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

