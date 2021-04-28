NCR (NYSE:NCR) Trading 6.4% Higher After Earnings Beat

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 5,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,282,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.84.

About NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit